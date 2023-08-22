Google Photos upgrades editing with new web editor and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Photos web version receives new editing tools

Google Photos, the photo-sharing and storage service, has unveiled a fresh web editor with enhanced capabilities. Users can now access a Suggestions tab that offers contextually relevant options such as Enhance, Warm, and Cool. Additionally, Google One subscribers will enjoy advanced features including Portrait light, Blur, Sky, Color, and HDR.

Among the updates, the Aspect Ratio feature has been revamped. Instead of using a fullscreen crop tool, users can now select from various presets including Free, Original, Square, 16:9 (9:16), 5:4 (4:5), 4:3 (3:4), and 3:2 (2:3). This change makes adjusting the aspect ratio more accessible and user-friendly. Rotation controls and a Reset option have also been integrated into the interface.

The Adjust option, previously divided into Light, Color, and Pop, now displays all sliders immediately. Furthermore, Filters, which previously occupied the first tab, have been moved to the last position in the editor's menu. The redesign is being widely rolled out, accompanied by a "Try the new editor" message when users open an image. This user-friendly approach aims to enhance the editing experience for Google Photos users.

This follows the recent introduction of the 'Memories' view within Google Photos. The new feature uses AI to automatically curate and organise users' memories, offering a timeline that resembles a scrapbook. This timeline enables users to easily relive, customize, and share their significant trips, celebrations, and everyday moments with loved ones.

Users also have the flexibility to rename memories to better reflect the essence of the moment. In addition, the 'Help me title' button generates customised title suggestions using generative AI.

