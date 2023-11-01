How to unlock your phone if you forget your password? Tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to unlock your phone if you forget your password

If you feel that you are stuck in a situation where you cannot unlock your handset- due to a password issue, then we are happy to tell you that you could easily regain access. All you have to do is a factory reset, but you must also be aware of the recent versions of Android encrypt data on your smartphone which is set by default, and unfortunately, you cannot retrieve any data like photos, contacts, documents and more- if you have not taken the backed up to your Google account. Although the loss will be huge, with the factory reset, your device will be unlocked, and clean- so you can use it just like having a fresh smartphone.

2 ways to Factory Reset your smartphone:

Basically, there are two methods to factory reset on an Android phone if you have forgotten your password and are struggling to lock it. The first method involves Google's ‘Find My Device’ feature, which enables you to erase your smartphone’s data remotely with the help of the internet.

If you have not enabled ‘Find My Device’, you will have to resort to the second method, which is by using a ‘Recovery Mode’.

There is another important information- you need to know your Google account and password to set up the handset. Without the information, your device will not unlock. The security measure has been designed to prevent any unauthorized use of your device after the factory reset.

How to use Find My Device?

On your computer or other device, open your browser and visit [android.com/find](https://android.com/find)

Now sign in with the Google account which has been associated with your locked device, which has been used as the primary profile on the smartphone.

Now choose the specific handset you want to erase the data from the list which is on the top left of the display.

Now click on the ‘Erase device’ option which will wipe off all the data on the locked device

To set up your device again, follow the on-screen instructions to set up your device, and then make sure to verify the Google account.

How to use a recovery mode?

This step may vary, depending on the smartphone you are using, as the company have different instructions for some major brands:

For Stock Android (Google Pixel) Phones:

Switch off your smartphone by long pressing the Power button.

Along with that, press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously for about 10 to 15 seconds.

Now use the Volume Up and Volume Down buttons together to navigate the menu, until you reach ‘Recovery Mode’

Once you reach the recovery mode, select it by using the Power button.

You will encounter a screen displaying which states ‘No command’.

To proceed, you will have to hold the Power button and press the Volume Up button simultaneously

A new menu will pop up. Now use the Volume buttons to scroll to ‘Wipe data/factory reset’

There, choose the Power button

Scroll to ‘Factory data reset’ by using the volume rockers and select it with the Power button again.

Once the reset is done, you will see ‘Data wipe complete on the display

Now use the volume buttons to scroll to ‘Reboot system now’ by selecting it with the Power button.

How to reset Motorola handset:

Hold the Power button to switch off your handset.

Press and hold the Volume Down button along with the Power button.

When the boot menu pops up, use the Volume buttons to scroll 'Recovery Mode' and use the Power button to select it.

Now choose 'Factory data reset' by using the volume buttons and to select, click on the Power button again.

Go to 'Reboot system now' and then press the Power button.

Steps to reset the Samsung device:

Switch off your phone by waiting for it to run out of battery

Do note that you cannot power down your smartphone when it is locked

For Samsung device, without a Home button or separate Power button on the devices like the Galaxy S series, Note10 and above, Fold and Z Flip series

Now press and hold the Volume up button and side buttons until you feel that the device is vibrate

After that you will see a logo of Samsung

Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10 comes with the separate Power button

Press and hold the Volume up button, Power button, and Bixby button until your phone vibrates

This will take the device into Recovery mode

For Samsung phones with a physical Home button (which includes the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S7), Press and hold the Volume up, then Home and Power buttons until your phone vibrates

Now release only the Power button.

A screen with the recovery menu will display and once you see it, release the remaining buttons.

Use the Volume buttons which will highlight 'Wipe data/factory reset.'

Now press the Power button to select

Then press the Power button again to select "Yes,"

"Yes - delete all the user data" or "Factory data reset."

ALSO READ: How to save yourself from being added to any unwanted WhatsApp groups: Guide

Latest Technology News