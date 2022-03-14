Follow these steps to share WhatsApp status on Facebook- Tips

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Share Status from WhatsApp to Facebook

We all are so habituated with WhatsApp that we cannot think of passing our day without this application. The Facebook-owned chatting application has been continuously introducing new features at a regular interval, which enables more engagement and improve user experience.

It has been a while since WhatsApp introduced the feature of sharing WhatsApp status on Facebook, but unfortunately, many users are still unaware of the same.

Here we bring to you steps that can help you understand how to share WhatsApp status on Facebook.

Steps to share status from WhatsApp to Facebook:

Open WhatsApp

Navigate to Status

Make a status update (by uploading a picture or writing something)

Once the status is updated, you will find three doted icon

When clicking on the icon we will get the options for where else to share Forward Share… Share to Facebook Delete

To share the status on Facebook, click on ‘Share to Facebook’

Once you click, you will see a redirected window for Facebook Story will get opened

Now, you can choose with whom you would like to share your status- Friends Public Hide the story from Custom



1

2

Share Status from WhatsApp to Facebook





How to share on iPhone

Go to Share My Status on iPhone

Then click on More

Select share to Facebook

Click on Share Now

To get access to the Facebook app, click on the ‘Allow’ or ‘Open if requested’ option. You can choose whom to choose to whom you wish to share within the Facebook app and then click on the option of ‘Share Now’.

Users can also select which picture they would like to share on the Facebook story. Kindly note that this feature is only available to those who have been using Facebook or Facebook Lite on their handset which is Android or iOS enabled.