Flipkart's Super Value Days: Big discount on iPhone 14 | Check details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 14 Series

Flipkart's Super Value Days sale is in full swing, and today, December 21, is the final opportunity to benefit from the fantastic discounts. This sale has brought joy to customers, especially those eyeing premium smartphones like the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

iPhone 14 Deal of the Day

In the spotlight is the big discount on the iPhone 14 during this Super Value Days sale. The blue-coloured 128GB variant, originally priced at Rs 69,900, is now available at a discounted rate of Rs 58,999. This reflects a flat 15 per cent discount, making it an attractive offer for those looking to upgrade their smartphones.

Extra Savings with an Exchange Offer

To sweeten the deal, an exchange offer is also on the table, allowing customers to make additional savings. Bank offers further enhance the appeal, offering up to a 10 per cent discount, translating to potential savings of up to Rs 2000.

Special Offer for More Savings

Flipkart has thrown in a special offer for the iPhone 14 during this sale. Customers can enjoy a discount of Rs 10,901 through cashback and coupons. The combined benefits of the flat discount, exchange offer, and additional savings make this an opportune moment for smartphone enthusiasts.

Act Now for Ultimate Savings

If you've been eyeing the iPhone 14, now is the time to act. The Super Value Days sale is your last chance in 2023 to secure impressive discounts on premium smartphones. Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade and save big!

ALSO READ | Twitter aka X back after massive global outage: What went wrong?

ALSO READ | ITC rejects Apple's plea: Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 import ban stands amid patent clash

Latest Technology News