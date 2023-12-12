Flipkart Big Year End Sale offering huge discounts on gadgets | Deets here

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
The Flipkart Big Year-End Sale 2023 is live and it will last till December 16, which means you have enough time to upgrade your smart device. The e-commerce platform has been offering huge discounts and several deals on smartphones and other gadgets on the platform and we bring you a list of some offers for you. 

Here is all that you need to know about the new Flipkart's Big Year End Sale 2023.

Offers of Smart TVs

During the year-ender sale, Flipkart is offering huge discounts on several devices like: 

  • Hisense E7K 139 cm (55-inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV With Dolby Vision and Atmos is available at Rs 40,999
  • Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV  is available at Rs 29,999
  • MOTOROLA EnvisionX 140 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV  is priced at Rs 29,999
  • SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 138 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV  is available at Rs 37,999
  • Acer Advanced I Series 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 33,999

Best deals on premium smartphones:

  • Nothing Phone 2 is priced available at Rs 34.999
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G is available at Rs 21.999
  • Google Pixel 7a is priced at 32.999
  • Motorola Edge 40 is available at Rs 25.499
  • Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available at Rs 21.999
  • Infinix Zero 30 5G (128GB storage) is priced at Rs 21.999

Top deals of the Big Year-End Sale

  • Motorola Edge 40 which is priced at Rs 25,499
  • POCO M6 Pro 5G which is priced at Rs 11,499
  • Samsung S21 FE 5G (2023) is available at Rs 30,999
  • iPhone 14 is available at 56,999
  • Vivo T2x 5G is priced at Rs 11,999
  • Redmi 12 is priced at Rs 9,899
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is priced at Rs 37,999
  • iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 65,999

New smartphone launches

The platform is set to come up with several new devices which will be live on sale during the sale period on the platform:

  • Infinix Smart 8 HD which will cost Rs 5,669
  • Realme C67 5G which is set to launch on December 14 at 12 noon
  • POCO C65 which will go on sale from December 15

Deals under Rs 10,000

  • Realme C51 will be available at Rs 7,999
  • Infinix Smart 7 will be available at Rs 6,249
  • Galaxy F04 (64GB) will be available at Rs 6,499
  • POCO FC55 (128GB) will be available at Rs 4,799
  • POCO C51 will be available at Rs 5,499
  • Infinix Hot 30i (128GB) will be available at Rs 7,149
  • Moto G14 will be available at Rs 7,499
  • Redmi 12C will be available at Rs 7,299
  • Moto e13 will be available at Rs 6,499

Smartphones from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000

Here are a few smartphones which are available between the price tag of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 during the sale period:

  • POCO M6 Pro 5G
  • Redmi 12 ( 6/128GB)
  • Vivo T2 5G 
  • Moto G54 5G (128GB)
  • Realme 11 5G (8|128GB)
  • Samsung F13
  • Vivo T2x 5G
  • Infinix Note 30 5G
  • Samsung F14 5G

