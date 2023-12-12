Flipkart Big Year End Sale offering huge discounts on gadgets | Deets here

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Year End Sale

Flipkart Big Year End Sale offers huge discounts on gadgets | Deets here

The Flipkart Big Year-End Sale 2023 is live and it will last till December 16, which means you have enough time to upgrade your smart device. The e-commerce platform has been offering huge discounts and several deals on smartphones and other gadgets on the platform and we bring you a list of some offers for you.

Here is all that you need to know about the new Flipkart's Big Year End Sale 2023.

Offers of Smart TVs

During the year-ender sale, Flipkart is offering huge discounts on several devices like:

Hisense E7K 139 cm (55-inch) QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart VIDAA TV With Dolby Vision and Atmos is available at Rs 40,999

Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV is available at Rs 29,999

MOTOROLA EnvisionX 140 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 29,999

SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 138 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV is available at Rs 37,999

Acer Advanced I Series 139 cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV is priced at Rs 33,999

Best deals on premium smartphones:

Image Source : FLIPKARTDeals on premium smartphones

Nothing Phone 2 is priced available at Rs 34.999

Realme 11 Pro 5G is available at Rs 21.999

Google Pixel 7a is priced at 32.999

Motorola Edge 40 is available at Rs 25.499

Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available at Rs 21.999

Infinix Zero 30 5G (128GB storage) is priced at Rs 21.999

Top deals of the Big Year-End Sale

Image Source : FLIPKART Top deals on smartphones

Motorola Edge 40 which is priced at Rs 25,499

POCO M6 Pro 5G which is priced at Rs 11,499

Samsung S21 FE 5G (2023) is available at Rs 30,999

iPhone 14 is available at 56,999

Vivo T2x 5G is priced at Rs 11,999

Redmi 12 is priced at Rs 9,899

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is priced at Rs 37,999

iPhone 14 Plus is priced at Rs 65,999

New smartphone launches

Image Source : FLIPKART Upcoming sales

The platform is set to come up with several new devices which will be live on sale during the sale period on the platform:

Infinix Smart 8 HD which will cost Rs 5,669

Realme C67 5G which is set to launch on December 14 at 12 noon

POCO C65 which will go on sale from December 15

Deals under Rs 10,000

Image Source : FLIPKARTTop deals under Rs 10000

Realme C51 will be available at Rs 7,999

Infinix Smart 7 will be available at Rs 6,249

Galaxy F04 (64GB) will be available at Rs 6,499

POCO FC55 (128GB) will be available at Rs 4,799

POCO C51 will be available at Rs 5,499

Infinix Hot 30i (128GB) will be available at Rs 7,149

Moto G14 will be available at Rs 7,499

Redmi 12C will be available at Rs 7,299

Moto e13 will be available at Rs 6,499

Smartphones from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000

Image Source : FLIPKARTTop deals from Rs 10000 to Rs 20000

Here are a few smartphones which are available between the price tag of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 during the sale period:

POCO M6 Pro 5G

Redmi 12 ( 6/128GB)

Vivo T2 5G

Moto G54 5G (128GB)

Realme 11 5G (8|128GB)

Samsung F13

Vivo T2x 5G

Infinix Note 30 5G

Samsung F14 5G

ALSO READ: Pepperfry registers Rs 188 cr losses in FY23, and here is the reason for it's downfall

Latest Technology News