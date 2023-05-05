Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for less than Rs 20,000

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Flipkart is running its ‘Big Saving Days Sale’ on the platform and providing several discounts on the best tech devices. During the sale, Samsung is offering its Galaxy Z Flip 3 at a heavy discount, and if you are lucky enough, you can buy the smartphone, for around Rs 20,000.

Samsung's Z Flip 3 smartphone is a premium device which was launched in 2021 and it is now available at a very competitive price. The company has launched it for around Rs 96,000, but when all the discounts are included in the Big Saving Days Sale, one can easily buy the device for around Rs 20,000.

Image Source : FLIPKARTSamsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

During the Flipkart sale, Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at Rs 44,999 with a 53 per cent discount, which makes it cheaper than Rs 51 thousand from the MRP. Furthermore, customers who are planning to buy the foldable smartphone will also get the benefit of bank offers, and exchange offers at this pricing. On Flipkart, the customer will be getting exchange offers of up to Rs 26,250 on the purchase of this foldable handset. So, if you get the full value of your old smartphone in the exchange offer, then you can get this premium foldable smartphone for just Rs 18,749. You will also get many banks offers on this smartphone. Here is everything you need to know about one of the premium foldable smartphones from Samsung.

Samsung Z Flip 3: Specifications

It comes with a 6.7-inch foldable display The front camera comes with a punch-hole design at the top of the screen. In this, you get a cover display of 1.9 inches. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor The device features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage The smartphone supports 15 W fast charging and 10 W wireless charging. Users get a 3,300 mAh battery On the rear end, the device comes with two shooters- 12 megapixels with OIS On its front, a 10-megapixel camera is available

ALSO READ: 5G smartphone share goes up by 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

ALSO READ: Meta warns about the new ChatGPT imposters on the platform

Latest Technology News