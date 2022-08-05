Firendship Day: Gifting ideas for Tech Enthusiast friend from ViewSonic

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ViewSonic

And its the friendship day over the weekend and you can certainly make your friend feel special by gifting them something beyond friendship band- something which could be geekier and tech-oriented. So we bring to you a list of gifting options from ViewSonic.

Here are the gifting ideas from ViewSonic- including gadgets like projectors and monitors which could be the perfect gift.

ViewSonic M2e Projector

Embrace your techie siblings by gifting the newly launched ViewSonic M2e LED Portable Projector. The projector is an amazing buy used for streaming their favourite movie or show as well as enhancing their work-from-home experience. Light-in-weight, portable and seamlessly easy to set up makes the device a perfect gift for tech enthusiast brother/sister. Embedded with Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology, one of the best features, achieves instant autofocus in an ultra-light. Additionally, the device comes with a built-in streaming mechanism and allows easy screen mirroring from smartphones which makes a perfect day-out plan with your beloved sibling.

The product is also available on Amazon for Rs 85,000

ViewSonic VG1655 Portable Monitor

If your friend is always on the go, the 16-inch portable monitor VG1655 by ViewSonic is a great gifting option for him/her this Rakhi. Perfect for overcoming one-screen limitations, the VG1655 portable monitor has a flexible display setup and offers a One-cable solution for audiovisual and power signal transmission. Extending the screen from phones, tablets, or laptops for mobile work, one-on-one presentations, or leisure entertainment, the pivotable, sturdy, and durable designed monitor will support all working angles.

The product is available on Amazon for Rs 23,249

ViewSonic M1+_G2 Projector

The ViewSonic’s M1+_G2 Smart LED Portable Projector is a must-have gift option for your gizmo-loving sibling who loves to binge-watch shows and movies. The device is lightweight and easy connectivity makes it a go-to for your outgoing adventurous friend. Boosting its picture quality, this projector is equipped with 300 LED lumens. The in-built Harmon Kardon speakers are the cherry on top making it an apt choice for your best friend this year.

The product is also available on Amazon for Rs 45,990.

ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display

If your friend is a teacher, enhance their teaching creativity with ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display. Equipped with a battery-free pen which is specifically designed to allow for precise yet diverse handwriting of text, math formulas, and other common teaching content. Additionally, it allows teachers to write, create, and manage notes and it intuitively transmits course materials in a digitized whiteboard handwriting format. The product is also equipped with one cable USB type – C support which helps in keeping the desktop clean and tidy. The Pen display comes with easy portability and an elegant design making it easy to carry anywhere and everywhere.

The product is also available on Amazon for Rs 39,999

(The above article has been shared by the ViewSonic Team, and India TV takes no responsibility for the products mentioned n the article)

Latest Technology News