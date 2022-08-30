Fire-Boltt launches Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro smartwatch, starting at Rs 1,999 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : FIRE-BOLTT Fire-Boltt launches Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro smartwatch

Fire-Boltt has recently annouynced the launch of two new smartwatches dubbed as 'Dynamite' and 'Ninja Calling Pro' which are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively. Dynamite is currently available on Amazon India, whereas the new Ninja Calling Pro smartwatch is available on Flipkart- both the watches are also listed on the official website of the company.

The new smartwatches feature a larger HD display and support Bluetooth calling features as well.

Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, co-founders, Fire-Boltt said, "Be it display, fitness, health metric, or calling, each of our products offers the best in segment user experience in the most economical price range. We are confident that the newest additions to our smartwatch portfolio -- Dynamite and Ninja Calling Pro -- will be well accepted by the millennials."

The smartwatches features a 1.81-inch HD display and come with a number of watch faces to give a fresh look as per the choice. Dynamite comes with smart features like music control, sedentary reminder, water reminder and camera control.

The smartwatch enables the user to have access to the recent call log along with a dial pad to make calls from the smartwatch and further enables the user to save the contact from the watch dial. The smartwatch also boasts fast charging and claims to deliver around 24 hours of battery time within 10 minutes of charge.

On the other hand, Ninja Calling Pro comes with an in-built AI Voice Assistant, which enables you to tap and speak on the timepiece and get things done via voice assistance. For example, you could ask your Ninja Calling Pro smartwatch to play music or set an alarm as per your choice.

The smartwatch further features around 120 sports modes, and Ninja could further monitor SPO2 levels along with the heart rate as well.

Inputs from IANS

