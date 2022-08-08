Fire-Boltt becomes No.1 and set to giveaway 1000 smartwatches: Know how

Follow us on Image Source : FIRE-BOLTT Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt, a homegrown wearable and audio brand has announced the new campaign #FindYourFire, to celebrate the success of Fire-Boltt in India. The campaign urges consumers to be the absolute best version of themselves and celebrates the brand’s win as they recently became no. 1 in the smartwatches market while capturing 24.6% of the market share.

The campaign #FindYourFire went live with the launch of a teaser by celebrities like:

Karisma Kapoor

Karan Johar

Aditi Rao Hydari

Malaika Arora etc.

In the teaser video, Karan can be seen saying he only focuses on being the best version of himself and then asks for advice from other Bollywood stars who are also a part of this campaign.

The brand has roped in further influencers who are associated with key Bollywood celebrities like

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Aditi Rao Hydari

Shruti Haasan

Parineeti Chopra

Malaika Arora

Karisma Kapoor

Karan Johar

Nargis Fakhri

Rakul Preet Singh

Bani J

It also had athletes featured in the brand like:

Sunil Chhetri

Sania Mirza

MC Mary Kom

Sangram Singh

For spreading awareness about the #FindYourFire campaign, the company got the brand ambassadors like:

Virat Kohli

Vicky Kaushal

Shubman Singh Gill

Overall, Fire-Boltt is engaging with 150+ leading personalities (Bollywood celebrities, athletes, and influencers) in the country.

Fire-Boltt has designed a 360-degree marketing campaign for reaching a larger audience. The brand has already announced the giveaway contest where the company is set to give away 1,000 smartwatches on its Instagram handle. The company claims that this is one of the biggest social media contests being hosted by the brand so far.

The winners will be announced in phases-100 winners every week for the coming 10 weeks. The massive giveaway is a brand’s way of thanking the consumers for making it the No.1 smartwatch brand in the country. In addition to this, Fire-Boltt is running ATL & BTL activities across 40+ cities in India and an extensive radio campaign in 10 metro cities with all key radio channels.

Fire-Boltt has recently forayed into the audio category with the launch of FirePods TWS to cater to the needs of consumers across the country. The brand has also launched over 30 smartwatches in the past 6 months and has also announced its expansion plans to newer markets beyond India, including the Middle East and Europe post receiving a phenomenal response on the entire product line-up from the UAE market.

