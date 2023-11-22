Dyson apologises to South Korean consumers for poor customer service

Follow us on Image Source : DYSON Dyson

Dyson Ltd, the Asia-Pacific chief of British home appliance maker issued an apology to South Korean consumers on Wednesday. The apology was made after witnessing the rising number of complaints for poor handling of customer service in the country.

Rob Webster, the head of Dyson's Asia-Pacific division, rolled out a statement in the Korean language which says, "deeply apologizes for the inconvenience caused to customers" during the repair process of damaged products.

Webster further added, "Dyson is dedicated to doing its best for customers using our products, and as part of that commitment, we aim to resolve all currently delayed repair issues by the end of November.”

The reports by Yonhap news agency mentioned the statement which came amid growing frustration with Dyson in terms of handling customer service in the South Korean market.

As per the Voice of Consumers, a Seoul-based consumer advocacy group, the number of complaints received by a state-run consumer complaint related to Dyson was counselling centres which reached 864 between January and October (2023), which was up by 66.8 per cent from year ago (2022).

The majority of the cases (which was around 62.3 per cent) were related to the poor handling of after-sales customer service from Dyson.

The tech consumer goods company allegedly induced the consumers to practically repurchase products by unilaterally changing its internal policies after months of waiting for parts.

Dyson has supposedly provided discount coupons or other small compensations under the excuse of the unavailability of parts.

The company has decided to offer free repairs and replacement of new products along with refunds during the warranty period, excluding those involving deliberate customer wrongdoing.

The company stated that it has decided to lower the cost of paid repairs for hair care products for up to two years after the warranty expires.

Inputs from IANS

