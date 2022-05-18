Disney+ stops advertisement from preschool content

Follow us on Image Source : DISNEY + HOTSTAR Disney+

Disney+, a streaming platform has confirmed that they will limit the total ad load, down to an average of four minutes of commercials in an hour. Also, the OTT platform stated that the preschool programming will not have any commercials at all.

Confirming the move to TechCrunch, Disney+ further added with the new move of lighter ad load along with no commercials for preschool content will be the initial launch.

Disney+ will have fewer ads than its sister if compared with service Hulu's ad-supported tier, which shows almost double the ads, which it takes much time which is approximately 7.4 ads, as per the report.

Peacock service further comes with five minutes of commercials in an hour, and on the other hand, HBO Max has around four minutes of ads per hour.

Hulu was once known as the go-to AVOD (advertising video on demand) service but is now known as a company which showcases the highest number of ads in an hour.

Rita Ferro, Walt Disney Company's President of Advertising Sales, was quoted saying: "We are never going to collect data on individual kids to target them."

Preschool kids who prefer to use their own profile for watching the ad-supported Disney+ tier will not see any advertisements anymore. Disney+ has content that is considered brand-safe, which is indeed very attractive to advertisers.

Inputs from IANS