Disney+ follows Netflix, cracks down on account sharing outside households

Starting November 1st, Disney+ will be taking steps to prevent users in Canada from sharing their accounts with individuals outside of their households, following a similar move by Netflix earlier this year. Subscribers were informed of this change through email notifications, in line with a hint dropped by Disney CEO Bob Iger in August.

In the updated Subscriber Agreement, Disney clarified that a household is defined as "the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence" and used by the residents of that residence. This indicates that sharing accounts with non-household members will no longer be permitted.

Disney+ also hinted at the introduction of new fee options for users seeking to include individuals from outside their households on their accounts. The forthcoming rule is set to apply universally, with exceptions potentially granted based on the user's specific service tier.

Netflix, a leading streaming service, previously initiated measures to curb password sharing in the United States and various other countries. While exact details remain undisclosed, Netflix established a precedent by imposing an additional charge of $8 per extra person, per month.

Recently, Amazon also made announcements regarding changes to its Prime Video streaming service. In 2024, the platform plans to introduce 'limited advertisements' to fund the creation of more original content.

Furthermore, Amazon will roll out an "ad-free" subscription tier for an extra $2.99 per month for Prime members in the US, aligning with moves made by competitors like Disney+ and Netflix. Beginning early next year, Prime members in the UK, the US, Germany, and Canada will start encountering advertisements unless they opt for the "ad-free" option by paying an additional fee.

