Connect 2023: Meta Quest 3, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, and other key announcements

Meta's Connect 2023 event has unveiled new advancements in mixed reality technology. The star of the show is the Meta Quest 3, a next-generation headset. It brings a full-color augmented reality experience, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip. This means better visuals, wider depth perception, and a smoother 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, it's designed for comfort, even for glasses wearers.
In addition, Microsoft 365 apps will soon be accessible on Quest, with potential future support for Windows. Pre-orders have started, with prices beginning at $500 for the 128GB model and $650 for the 512GB version bundled with a six-month trial of Meta Quest+.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are a significant upgrade from the Ray-Ban Stories. They sport a 12MP wide-angle camera capable of recording high-quality video, and it's easy to share moments with voice commands.
According to the company, the audio experience is top-notch, with five microphones for spatial sound and improved speakers for louder and clearer audio. The sleek charging case provides up to eight extra charges, totaling 36 hours of use. Pre-orders start at $299, and they'll be shipping on October 17.
For gaming enthusiasts, Xbox Cloud Gaming is set to debut on the Meta Quest 3 in December, offering an immersive gaming experience.
The company has also introduced Meta AI, a versatile chatbot available on platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and the Quest 3. It can answer questions, help plan trips, and provide real-time web results. It even has image generation capabilities similar to Dall-E and Midjourney.
Furthermore, WhatsApp users can look forward to personalised stickers generated from text inputs, while Instagram will soon have an AI-powered image editing feature, including 'restyle' and 'backdrop' options. The company ensures transparency by clearly labeling AI-generated images, so users can tell what's real and what's synthetic.