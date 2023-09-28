Connect 2023: Meta Quest 3, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses, and other key announcements

Follow us on Image Source : META Meta unveils game-changing mixed-reality tech at Connect 2023 event

Meta's Connect 2023 event has unveiled new advancements in mixed reality technology. The star of the show is the Meta Quest 3, a next-generation headset. It brings a full-color augmented reality experience, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip. This means better visuals, wider depth perception, and a smoother 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, it's designed for comfort, even for glasses wearers.

Image Source : METAMeta Quest 3

In addition, Microsoft 365 apps will soon be accessible on Quest, with potential future support for Windows. Pre-orders have started, with prices beginning at $500 for the 128GB model and $650 for the 512GB version bundled with a six-month trial of Meta Quest+.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are a significant upgrade from the Ray-Ban Stories. They sport a 12MP wide-angle camera capable of recording high-quality video, and it's easy to share moments with voice commands.

Image Source : META Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

According to the company, the audio experience is top-notch, with five microphones for spatial sound and improved speakers for louder and clearer audio. The sleek charging case provides up to eight extra charges, totaling 36 hours of use. Pre-orders start at $299, and they'll be shipping on October 17.

For gaming enthusiasts, Xbox Cloud Gaming is set to debut on the Meta Quest 3 in December, offering an immersive gaming experience.

The company has also introduced Meta AI, a versatile chatbot available on platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and the Quest 3. It can answer questions, help plan trips, and provide real-time web results. It even has image generation capabilities similar to Dall-E and Midjourney.

Furthermore, WhatsApp users can look forward to personalised stickers generated from text inputs, while Instagram will soon have an AI-powered image editing feature, including 'restyle' and 'backdrop' options. The company ensures transparency by clearly labeling AI-generated images, so users can tell what's real and what's synthetic.

