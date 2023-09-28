WhatsApp may extend status duration to two weeks in upcoming update

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp users soon able to keep status live for 2 weeks

WhatsApp, a widely used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, with over 2 billion global users, is set to introduce a significant update to its status feature. Currently, users can post a status that lasts for 24 hours, but a recent report suggests that this duration might be extended.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, the company is working on a feature that will allow users to keep their status live for up to two weeks. This means that users will soon have the option to select the duration for which their status will be visible.

One of the most notable changes observed in the beta version 2.23.20.12 of WhatsApp is in the text status feature, which is commonly used in user profiles.

In the upcoming update, WhatsApp is expected to provide users with four duration options for their status updates: 24 hours, 3 days, 1 week, and 2 weeks. This will give users more flexibility in how long they want their status to be available for viewing.

In addition, WhatsApp is undergoing a redesign of its chat interface on the Android version of the app. This redesign includes changes to the app's colors, affecting how it looks in both light and dark modes. Icons and buttons within the app are also receiving updates, alongside the introduction of a redesigned camera icon on the main chat screen.

Reportedly, the company is also in the process of testing an optimised version of its iOS app for Apple iPad users. The beta version of WhatsApp for iPad can now be accessed via the TestFlight app by beta testers who are already using the beta app on their iPhones.

