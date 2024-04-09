Follow us on Image Source : DELL Dell unveils new laptop portfolio with AI capabilities

Dell, an American PC maker has launched a new range of consumer and gaming laptops in India, which features advanced AI capabilities. The lineup will include models which are under the premium XPS and Inspiron series for consumers and Alienware laptops for gamers.

New models in the portfolio

Consumer Portfolio: Dell introduces new models under the XPS and Inspiron series, including the XPS 14, XPS 16, and Inspiron 14 Plus.

Gaming Portfolio: The gaming lineup receives new Alienware laptops, such as the Alienware m16 R2.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors

The new laptops are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, capable of running AI models on devices to enhance performance and efficiency.

Price and availability

Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16:

XPS 16: Starting from Rs 2,99,990

XPS 14: Starting from Rs 1,99,990

The laptops will be available from April 25 on the official website of the company, select retailers and exclusive stores.

Dell Alienware m16 R2:

Starting from Rs 1,49,999

Available from April 9 on Dell's official website, exclusive stores, and select retailers.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus:

Starting from Rs 1,05,999

Now available for purchase on Dell's official website, exclusive stores, and select retail outlets.

Key features and specifications

Dell XPS 14 and XPS 16:

Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 for enhanced graphics performance.

OLED InfinityEdge display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Gorilla Glass 3 protection, Dolby Vision support, and quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

Includes a 1080p webcam and a dedicated button for Microsoft Copilot AI.

Dell Alienware m16 R2:

Powered by Intel Core Ultra H-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series graphics.

15% smaller footprint with improved airflow and redesigned thermal technology.

QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate and FHD webcam with IR sensor.

Dell Inspiron 14 Plus: