PayU and PayPal partners for better cross-border payments

PayU, a leading online payment solutions provider will announce its partnership with the US-based fintech company PayPal to enhance the cross-border payment experience for Indian merchants. With the new partnership, the company will be able to leverage PayPal ISU 2.0 to checkout the offer customers a more personalised and inclusive payment experience.

In an official statement, Nikhil Mehta, Senior VP of partnerships and Payments Strategy at PayU, said, "Integrating PayPal's ISU 2.0 API (Application Programming Interface) sets a new standard for our payment services, benefiting our merchants who are looking to expand globally."

With this integration, customers will get the flexibility to choose from a variety of payment methods at checkout, including PayPal, PayPal Pay later, and various local Alternative Payment Methods (APMs) from customers outside India, such as Apple Pay, Venmo, Discover, MyBank, GiroPay, Blik, SoFort, Bancontact, and Trustly, among others, where available.

PayPal ISU 2.0 facilitates a more efficient merchant onboarding process directly within the PayU dashboard, allowing Indian merchants to open accounts with PayPal, using an API-driven approach that reduces drop-offs and enables real-time activation, according to the company.

This improved onboarding experience, combined with a fully integrated payment journey for customers, is expected to improve success rates, potentially leading to increased revenue for PayU’s extensive global merchant network.

