WhatsApp introduces Community Examples Feature for iOS Beta users

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Community Examples Feature now available in WhatsApp iOS Beta

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly introducing a new feature on its iOS beta version known as "community examples." The new feature has been designed to guide beta users in creating communities on WhatsApp by providing instructional examples. When users access the shortcut, it directs them to an official FAQ containing instructions and tips on community creation, adding groups to communities, and effectively reaching community members through special announcement groups. This feature aims to motivate more users to establish communities within the platform.

Initially, the community examples feature is being rolled out to select beta testers who update their WhatsApp beta for iOS via the TestFlight app. The rollout will gradually extend to more users in the coming days.

In addition to this, WhatsApp recently introduced animated avatars to its iOS beta version. These avatars can be shared with anyone, regardless of whether they are using the beta version. They are intended to enhance the communication experience by infusing stickers with more personality and vitality.

Another recent feature on WhatsApp's iOS beta allows users to send high-quality videos. While some compression is still applied to maintain video dimensions, sending videos in their original quality is not feasible. The default setting remains "Standard quality," and users must manually select the high-quality option whenever they want to send a better-quality video.

ALSO READ: Google adds new pre-fill feature for Sheets: Check details here

These continuous updates and additions reflect WhatsApp's commitment to enhancing user experience and expanding its feature offerings on its beta platform.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News