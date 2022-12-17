Christmas Gifting 2022: Here are the tech gifting idea from Amazon’s Christmas Shopping Store

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon

Amazon has come up with the new ‘Christmas Store’ on the eCommerce platform which brings together a host of deals and offers on a wide selection of products across categories ranging from Christmas décor, gift sets, party essentials, smartphones, electronics, groceries & household essentials, home décor, electronics, accessories, Amazon devices and much more. The store is live till December 25, 2022.

The specially curated ‘Christmas Store’ on Amazon has been designed to spread joy and be the one-stop shop for customers to fulfil all their shopping and gifting needs from the comfort of their homes. Customers could shop from multiple brands.

Customers can also use their voice to access the ‘Christmas Store’ using Alexa on the Amazon shopping app (Android only). Users can tap the mic icon on the app and say – “Alexa, go to Christmas Store” and land directly on the store.

Explore the gifting range on Amazon and make your Christmas extra special with offers and deals from sellers.

Gadgets to look for Amazon Christmas store

(Renewed) Sony Wf-1000Xm4 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation 5.2 Bluetooth Tws In-Ear Earbuds With Mic: This Renewed product is tested to work and look like new with minimal to no signs of wear & tear. It comes with uber-cool features such as noise cancellation with the new Integrated Processor V1, crystal-clear call quality, a beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor that provides clear voice detection even in noisy environments. Get it on Amazon for Rs 11,199.

(Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom White, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers: Looking for a flagship smartphone, look no further Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is the perfect option for you. Its 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to behold while its cameras offer a lot of versatility, with great portrait mode photos. Coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years. Get it on Amazon for Rs 42,996.

(Renewed) HP 840g3 Elitebook Ultralight 1.48 KG (6th Gen Intel Core i5 - 6300U /16 GB/2000 GB HDD/Windows 10 Pro/Silver /14 Inch Screen): Planning to buy a new laptop with exceptional features and specifications? HP Elitebook 840 G3 Laptop is a good choice that you can go for. The sturdy, full-length, and ergonomically designed full-size island-style keyboard with a numeric keypad in this laptop will let you work with utmost convenience for a longer time duration. Also, you can work for up to 13.5 hrs without worrying about battery drainage. Get it on Amazon for Rs 31,643.

Deals on electronics and gadgets

KODAK Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera & Photo Printer: Shoot and print snapshots anytime and anywhere! Print them directly from the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro or connect it to any mobile device via Bluetooth to print from the photo gallery quickly and effortlessly. Share outstanding memories with your family and friends by using these high-quality photos! Print your favourite pics and keep those images intact forever. Get it on Amazon for Rs 10,999.

Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6QT ClearCook, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp™ Technology, Uses 95 % less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance: Air Fry: Make French Fries, Samosas, Kabab/Cutlet, Chicken Nuggets, Corn Cheese Balls, Banana Chips, Cakes/muffins and much more this Christmas. It is built for the entire family and comes with a 5.7-litre large size inner cooking basket which ensures that you can now make any recipe for the entire family at once. Get it on Amazon for Rs 31,266.

yeedi Vac 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping,3000 Pa Suction Power with 3D Obstacle Avoidance, Smart Visual Mapping, Work with Alexa: No need to pick up before you clean. The 3D obstacle avoidance technology dodges daily objects, shoes/pet bowls/kids toys/socks, in its way and detects narrow spaces to avoid robots stuck. Get it on Amazon for Rs 19,499.

New Fastrack Reflex VOX 2.0 Smart Watch: Enjoy crystal clear calls, hands-free right from your wrist. It has a massive 1.8” HD display with 450 Nits Brightness for that amazing picture quality. Connect to audio devices right from the watch and enjoy music. Get it on Amazon for Rs 4,995.

boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless in-ear earbuds with mic: Enjoy an extended break on weekends with your favourite episodes on stream, the virtue of a playback time of up to 42 hours including the 6 hours of nonstop playtime. Get it on Amazon for Rs 1,299.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) gift twin pack with Wipro 9W LED smart bulb: The sleek and compact design makes the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) a convenient addition to any household. Place the Echo Dot anywhere your family can use and ask Alexa to play Christmas music, control your Christmas smart lights or smart bulbs, check sports scores, tell you the latest news, set alarms, and much more, with just your voice. Buy this combo on Amazon for Rs 4,998.

Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device | Now with App controls: An ideal gift for entertainment lovers, get the Fire TV Stick Lite to experience fast streaming in full HD. The ease of voice navigation with the Alexa Voice Remote Lite gives you enhanced control to search, and launch shows across apps by just asking Alexa. The all-new preset buttons take you to your favourite streaming apps, like Prime Video and Netflix, seamlessly. Available on Amazon for Rs 2,999.

All-new Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB): Now with a 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light: The perfect gift for avid readers, Kindle lets you hold thousands of books on one device so you always have your library on the go. Resume your book right where you left off, and read distraction-free, highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size, without ever leaving the page. Its glare-free display reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight, and its long battery life ensures you can read for weeks with just a single charge. Buy now on Amazon for Rs 13,999.

Smartphones deals

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage): Flaunt your flawless clicks with a 50MP dual camera. It comes with multi-layered technology that protects your home phone’s information all the time. Get it on Amazon for rs 13,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage): It comes with OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, meaning you get fresh features like power-saving optimisations and faster app loading. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 18,999.

iQOO Z6 5G (Chromatic Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon 695-6nm Processor: Level up your performance with an efficient 6nm Process, with an ANTUTU Score of 410563. Also, we get a 15% improved CPU performance & improved 30% GPU performance (As compared to Snapdragon 690G). It also comes 18W Fast Charging technology that juices up the battery quickly. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 16,499.

Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)| Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor: Experience extreme performance with 5nm architecture. The 5G enabled Dimensity 8100 SoC built on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process technology has 25% better CPU power efficiency over previous Dimensity chips. Combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage the device elevates the gaming experience to new heights. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 26,999.

LG Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC – 1.5 Ton: Adjust according to your needs with this LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Split Air Conditioner which comes with Super Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing and Anti Allergic Filter. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 39,490.

IFB 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine: Leave the dirty work to us this holiday season with the IFB 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine with an in-built heater which comes with the best water and energy efficiency. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 24,490.

Samsung 324 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator: This Samsung 324 L Frost Free Refrigerator is a one stop shop for your refrigerator needs. It comes with convertible 5 on 1 mode technology along with special features such as Deodorizer and Power Freeze. Buy this on Amazon for Rs 33,990.

