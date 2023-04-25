Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chinese researchers achieve ultra-high-speed communication via 6G

A team of Chinese researchers have reportedly achieved ultra-high-speed communication with the first-ever real-time wireless transmission of the 6G technology. The new media report states that the research team from the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Second Institute used terahertz orbital angular momentum communication technology. The new 6G mobile transmission technology is said to be 10-20 times faster than the existing 5G services.

The report of the South China Morning Post said that Terahertz refers to a frequency range between 100 GHz and 10 THz in the electromagnetic spectrum. In the experiment, the team used a special antenna to generate four different beam patterns at a frequency of 110 GHz.

With those patterns, they achieved real-time wireless transmission at a speed of 100 gigabits per second on a 10 GHz bandwidth, significantly increasing the efficiency of bandwidth usage.

"In the future, this technology can also be applied to short-range broadband transmission fields, supporting high-speed communication between lunar and Mars landers, spacecraft and within spacecraft themselves," the report said.

Because of its higher frequency, terahertz communication can carry more information and allows for faster data transfer rates. It has attracted significant attention for its potential in 6G communication, high-speed internet and secure communications, such as in complex military environments.

In the future, peak communication speeds using 6G are expected to reach one terabit per second.

ALSO READ: Adobe opens new office in India to host 2K employees

ALSO READ: Apple wins the case against Fortnite on the antitrust issue

ALSO READ: Opera launches a new browser for Windows, MacOS, and Linux

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News