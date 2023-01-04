Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
  4. CES 2023: boAt set to showcase next-gen hearables in Las Vegas

boAt has announced that it will be showcasing the next-generation hearables which have been developed through its 'boAt Labs' at CES 2023. 'boAt Labs' has reportedly co-engineered the next-generation hearables including TWS, neckbands and headphones.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: January 04, 2023 18:46 IST
boAt
Image Source : BOAT boAt

boAt, a homegrown audio brand has announced that it will be showcasing the next-generation hearables which has been developed through its 'boAt Labs' at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. 'boAt Labs' has co-engineered next-generation hearables including TWS, neckbands and headphones with global tech companies to offer best-in-class immersive and premium audio experience, according to the company.

"boAt Labs is a testament to our commitment to developing truly innovative technologies in India for the world which accentuates user experience," Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at boAt, said in a statement. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Review: Perfect Premium Buds under 20K

boAt will be showcasing neckband powered by Dolby, Rockerz 330/333 ANC neckband with Dirac Opteo, Rockerz Apex neckband, Nirvana Nebula, and Airdopes Synth TWS products with Dirac Virtuo.

Further, it will also showcase Nirvana 525 ANC neckband with personalised adaptive EQ, and Nirvana Eutopia headphones for spatial audio with head-tracking.

boAt Labs is currently partnering with Qualcomm, Dolby, Dirac, Mimi, CEVA, Google, THX, Amazon (Alexa) and other global technology leaders to drive innovation in hearable and wearable products to the market.

"We are closely working with global technology companies like Dolby, Dirac, Mimi, CEVA and more which offer innovative technologies that will help facilitate and accelerate our engineering efforts with a specific focus on elevating user experience," Mehta added.

Inputs from IANS

