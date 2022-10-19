Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered- How to play the game before launch

Follow us on Image Source : COD COD

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is the latest addition to the first-person shooter game and you must not get confused with the existing variants of the game- like the one launched in 2009 by the same name or its 2020 respray.

The latest COD: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered has not been officially launched yet and it is expected to release the game after October 28, as per the reports. But if you are willing to play the new campaign game early, then you must pre-order the game well in advance.

Access to the game will start to roll out later this week, as per an FAQ on the game’s official website.

New CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE 2 launch date and time expected?

Gamers can start to play the pre-loading Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign Remastered from today onwards (October 19). The dates to play the full pre-loading game, including its multiplayer component, are divided by the platform itself. Here are the game release details for the games who are waiting for the new game:

Xbox: Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. EDT (10:30PM IST)

PlayStation: Oct. 20, 7a.m. EDT (4:30PM IST)

PC: Oct. 26, 1 p.m. EDT (10:30PM IST)

When will the game officially launch for everyone?

It is reported that the new game will take 72 GB of space for the PC version when it will be launched. And for the official launch, there are a number of key dates in the release window. Which one must be aware of.

The multiplayer preseason will run from October 28 through November 15, enabling the player to rank up and unlock gear by the time others will start to download the game. Hence, you will anyways be ahead. On November 16, the game’s official multiplayer season will begin, alongside the ballyhooed launch for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 which is the next iteration of the immensely popular Call of Duty battle royale. Lastly, on December 14, the game’s cooperative Special Ops mode will see the introduction of raid-style missions during the play.

