Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart: Discounts, offers and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart

If you have been waiting for a while to drop the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, then this is the right time as the tech players have dropped the pricing of the device. The smartphone is available at a huge discounted price in India, making it way more affordable than ever before, by the time of writing.

Price: Before versus now

This is a high time when the price of the device drops down to as low as Rs 89,999. The device was originally priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants, and it is now available at Rs 89,999 on Flipkart- which is a Rs 35,000 price cut on last year’s top-tier Galaxy phone.

Additional offers on Galaxy S23 Ultra

The e-commerce player has been further offering some additional bank offers which can enable the user to avail more thousand rupees. Those who are planning to buy the device could avail of additional discounts between Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. By using certain credit cards from Axis Bank, ICICI and HSBC.

The smartphone is priced under a lakh and at such value, the device comes with the best camera capabilities and other hardware which are more or less similar to the two existing Ultra devices- S23 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The handset will further run on Samsung’s latest AI-powered One UI 6.1 operating system and will be coming to the Galaxy S23 series very soon with the new update (expected to roll out soon)- which will give a near-identical experience at under Rs 90,000 cost.

Flipkart and Samsung discounts

Flipkart has developed a bit of a reputation for some really good discounted devices for a while now. In January 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra itself was listed at Rs 74,999- for which customers rushed to get their hands on the device but later, they had them cancelled, and later e-commerce offered a Rs 2,000 gift card as an apology.

The new price of Rs 89,999 for Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a great offer to grab and the offer looks legitimate this time.

