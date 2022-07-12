Follow us on Image Source : BOAT boAt launches Storm Pro Smartwatch with huge AMOLED display: Know more

The boAt has introduced the Storm Pro smartwatch which is claimed to have the largest display. Priced at Rs 2,999, the new smartwatch is available to purchase at the official website and via Flipkart. The boAt Storm Pro is available in three colour variants- Cool Grey, Active Black and Deep Blue.

The new boAt Storm Pro comes with an AMOLED display without costing much, as claimed by the company. The smartwatch could track around 700 activities, including cardiovascular exercises like Ballet, Dance, Running, Cricket, Boxing, and more.

Features of Storm Pro Smartwatch

Storm Pro smartwatch features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display and the watch could be paired with the smartphone with the help of the boAt crest app.

The smartwatch is claimed to track low and moderate-intensity activities like meditating, cooking, playing musical instruments, skateboarding, gardening and much more, as per boAt. The smartwatch further features a 24-Hour Heart Rating Sensor, Sleep Tracker, SPO2 and Step-Counter or tracker. Also, the smartwatch can also track breathing, sedentary reminders and guided meditation mode.