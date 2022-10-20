Best smart TVs to buy during festive sales, starting from Rs 11,000 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Smart TV

Diwali is all about gifting the best to your near and dear ones, and what could be better than gifting a good gadget which is appreciated and is used quite often in every household?

Television is one source of quality time with each other and bonding through the medium of shared entertainment. We bring you a buying guide to upgrade your lifestyle, by switching the older television to a newer and more advanced smart TV for your home.

These selected smart TVs are available to purchase from the eCommerce platforms like Vijay Sales, Amazon, Croma and more.

Sansui TV JSK32ASHD HD Ready Smart LED at Rs 11,490

Sansui TV JSK32ASHD has a bezel-less design and offers features like Dolby Audio, Wide Colour Gamut and built-in Chromecast. The models have built-in Google Assistant and a Voice Smart Search Remote to ensure consumers never miss the Android feel. It assists users in exploring the wide world of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, YouTube, Live TV, Google Play Movies & TV and Google Play Games without touching the remote.

In addition, the HD Smart LED offers impeccable performance with its 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM storage. Users can stream their favourite content without any hindrance. Priced at just INR 14,990 under exchange, it offers seamless connectivity and a fantastic viewing experience from Sansui. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED at Rs 11,999

The OnePlus TV 32Y1 HD Smart LED provides amazing visuals with Dynamic Contrast and is 1366 x 768 HD ready, with colour space mapping and DCI-P3 93% colour gamut supported by gamma Engine. Get rich and powerful, immersive audio with the 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio enhancement as the OnePlus TV Y Series delivers crystal clear sound that you will enjoy. Equipped with Oxygen Play, the TV offers access to a top-of-the-line, high-quality range of content for the entire family—a complete home theatre experience with an exciting entertainment line-up from our premium content partners.

In addition, it has an in-built Android system which enables the users to use voice commands through Google Assistant. This technology helps consumers access a variety of apps from the Play Store, explore tailored recommendations, and connect all video games and movies using the conveniently designed multiple ports to experience the perfect home entertainment centre. This product is available on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Croma.

Samsung T4900 HD Ready Tizen at Rs 23,890 (on Vijay Sales)

The 32-inch smart TV comes with 40W 4 Channel Sound+ technology that deflects the audio towards you while discovering tons of different content in one place. Equipped with the Personal Computer mode that lets you work from the cloud on presentations, Excel and Word documents. You can also mirror your laptop for a big screen convenience or remotely access your office computer. The smart TV supports voice assistance of; Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, all are built into your Samsung TV to provide the optimal entertainment experience and advanced control in your connected home.

The TV model also has a new Auto Hotspot feature that automatically turns on the Internet on the TV through your mobile. In addition to that, the Home Cloud feature lets you save your most important files to the Samsung Smart TV, wirelessly and automatically. Thus, helping you free space on your mobile and keeping your data safe at home. It is available on Vijay Sales Online Brand Store, Croma & Amazon as well.

Elista 65-Inch LED 4K Smart TV WU65EKC74 at Rs 59,993

Elista is offering massive discounts on its 65-inch 4K LED Smart TV powered by WebOS. The Elista 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV powered by WebOS is priced at Rs 59,993 during the company's Diwali festival offer. The Elista LED smart TV powered by WebOS comes with a sharp 65-inch A+ panel with a 4K resolution. Powered by WebOS operating platform, the Elista 65-inch 4K LED smart TV powered by WebOS has a 20W speaker system with support for Dolby Audio. The Elista 65-inch 4K LED smart TV powered by WebOS also offers a range of other smart features like a magic remote control, built-in Alexa, the Thin Q app, and more.

LG 65-inch 4K LED smart TV UQ8020 at Rs 77,990

Priced at Rs 77,990 during the Diwali sale, the LG 65-inch LED 4K Smart TV is another option buyers can take home this Diwali. The smart TV comes with an Ultra-HD 4K display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smart TV has a 20W speaker system and runs on WebOS operating system. The LG 65-inch 4K smart TV also offers features like built-in voice assistant, HDR 10 Pro support, and more.



Samsung AUE60 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV at Rs 77,990

The Samsung AUE60 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 77,990 in India. The smart TV comes with a 4K panel with support for HDR10+. The Samsung AUE60 smart TV also comes with a 20W sound system with support for Dolby Digital Plus. It runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS and comes with features like an Auto Game Mode, an analogue tuner, and more. Connectivity options on the Samsung AUE60 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV include 3 HDMI ports, a USB port, an optical Digital Audio outlet, and Bluetooth v5.2, among other things.

Sony 65-inch Ultra-HD 4K LED Android Smart TV (KD-65X75K) to Rs 90,240

The Sony 65-inch Ultra HD 4K LED smart TV is priced at Rs 90,240 in India. The smart TV comes with a 65-inch 4K display with HDR optimisation. The Sony smart TV comes with support for HDR10 and has a 50Hz refresh rate. There is a 20W speaker system on the Sony 65-inch Android Ultra-HD 4K LED smart TV with support for Dolby Audio.

