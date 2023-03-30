Thursday, March 30, 2023
     
Baal Aadhaar Card: Documents required and other details to know

Updated on: March 30, 2023 21:30 IST
Baal Aadhaar Card
Image Source : HTTPS://UIDAI.GOV.IN Baal Aadhaar Card: Documents required and other details to know

The Aadhaar card is a necessary KYC document for accessing government subsidies and benefits in India, as well as for participating in various government-run welfare programs. It serves as a significant identity proof document across various sectors, containing critical information such as an individual's full name, permanent address, and date of birth, all linked to an exclusive 12-digit number generated by the Indian government's Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI).

A new type of Aadhaar card named 'Baal Aadhaar' was introduced by UIDAI in 2018. Unlike the regular white-coloured card meant for adults, this blue-coloured Aadhaar card is issued to children below 5 years of age and carries a unique 12-digit identification number.

For children below 5 years of age, their unique identification number (UID) on the blue Aadhaar card will be processed based on demographic information and a facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents, as biometrics will not be captured for them.  But the child must update their ten fingers, iris, and facial photo biometrics by the time they are five years old, and then again at the age of fifteen. Failure to update the biometrics will render the Aadhaar card invalid after the child crosses 5 years of age. The biometric update for teenage Aadhaar cardholders is free of charge.

Baal Aadhaar Card: Documents

(UIDAI) has stated that parents can apply for a Baal Aadhaar card for their newborn child using a birth certificate or hospital discharge slip as valid documents. They can also use their child's school ID to enrol for the Baal Aadhaar card.

How to apply for a Baal Aadhaar Card?

Here is a guide to getting your child a Baal Aadhaar card

  1. Bring vital documents, such as your Aadhar card, proof of address, and the child's birth certificate, when you visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre with your child.
  2. Get the Aadhaar enrollment form and fill it up.
  3. As your Aadhaar number will be connected to the child's UID, please provide details about it.
  4. Give an active phone number under which the child's Blue Aadhaar card will be issued.
  5. No biometric information is needed, only a photograph will be taken by officials at the enrollment centre.
  6. Document verification process starts after photography.
  7. After verification, a message will be sent to your registered mobile number about the completion of the process.
  8. Collect the acknowledgement slip.
  9. A Blue Aadhaar card in your child's name will be provided following verification within 60 days.

 

