Apple Vision Pro may not have a top strap in the box

According to recent reports, it has been stated that Apple will not be including the overhead strap for its Vision Pro headset in the retail box. The headset, which features a stretchable 3D knitted fabric headband that fits behind the users' ears, does not come with the additional strap that could help balance the headset and prevent it from being easily dislodged during movement.

The weight of the Vision Pro headset has not been officially disclosed by Apple, but it is expected to be relatively heavy, especially considering that the battery has been relocated to an external pack. In such cases, the inclusion of an overhead strap could significantly improve weight distribution and enhance the overall user experience.

Interestingly, Apple has not mentioned or showcased the overhead strap in its marketing materials, indicating that the company may choose to sell it as a separate accessory rather than include it with the headset itself.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro headset, which carries a price tag of $3,499. The headset is scheduled to be released in early 2024, starting with availability in the United States.

The decision not to include the overhead strap in the retail box may have been made to provide customers with the option to customize their headset experience according to their preferences. By selling the strap separately, Apple allows users to decide whether they require the additional balance and support it provides.

While some users may be disappointed that the overhead strap is not included as a standard accessory, the move aligns with Apple's approach of offering a range of optional accessories that users can choose from to enhance their device usage.

Overall, the absence of the overhead strap in the Vision Pro headset's retail box suggests that Apple is positioning it as an add-on accessory rather than an essential component, giving users the flexibility to tailor their headset experience to their liking.

