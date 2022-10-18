Apple to launch 2 new iPad Pro variants powered by M2 chipset- Everything you must know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple iPad

Apple Inc is reportedly set to announce two new iPad Pro tablets in the market which will be powered by the latest M2 chipset of the company. The American tech giant is expected to launch in a couple of days, as per the report of GSM Arena.

According to the official outlets of the company, the news got surfaced by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg- where in his latest newsletter he stated that the new iPad Pro variants will feature two display sizes- 11- inches and 12.9- inches, and the devices will come with a mild upgrade along with the new charging capabilities.

Expectations state that the new iPad Pro variants will reach the market before October 27- the date when Apple announces its quarterly as well as yearly earnings.

Although there has been no news for the launch of the upcoming tablet from the company, it is expected to be announced through an official press release which will surface on the official website of the company, as per GSM Arena’s report.

This is also rumoured that the new iPad Pro could bring MagSafe charging capabilities to the new iPad Pro models and Gurman has also suggested that the tablets might also feature reverse wireless charging, enabling the tablets to share the battery with existing iPhone models or the AirPods case as well.

Apple is said to be launching the new iPadOS 16- a software update which is usually released along with the latest iOS of the company but got delayed this year.

As per Gurman’s report, the shortage of the Apple Watch Ultra has been caused by the band, and not by the smartwatch itself. A Trail loop in blue and yellow is extremely hard to find, along with the orange Alpine loop.

This has been reportedly pushing the Watch Ultra shipments to the first week of November 2022, along with some models which will be arriving later this year, as per GSM Arena’s report.

