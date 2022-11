Apple to bring Custom Accessibility mode in the next iOS update: Know what it does

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 16

Apple has been reportedly working on a new 'Custom Accessibility' mode for its upcoming iOS 16.2 version. The new update will provide a streamlined user experience to iPhone users and will substitute a more streamlined interface for Springboard, which is the primary iOS interface.

The reports of 9To5Mac state that the update is still unavailable to the users as it is currently in the beta phase. It further aims at making the iPhone and iPad interface more user-friendly for those users who might find it too complicated.

'Custom Accessibility' mode is a "customisable, streamlined way to use your iPhone and iPad", according to Apple's internal description.

With the latest update, users will be allowed to navigate the system with certain restrictions in the 'Custom Accessibility' mode.

However, it is still unclear if the users will be able to utilise this mode with the update's official release or with a future version of iOS.

Earlier, the tech giant had added News integration for regional weather stories to the Weather app in the beta release of iOS 16.2.

With this feature, users get to see updates on the weather in their area, i.e. users would find a link to an article in the Apple News section that would show the updates on weather conditions in their areas.

Inputs from IANS

