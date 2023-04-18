Apple's first store in India opens in Mumbai, witnesses huge rush on first day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Indias first Apple retail store ahead of it launch at Jio World Drive Mall, in Mumbai

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook on Tuesday welcomed customers to the iPhone maker's first store in India, which opened at the BKC business district. The store is being launched as the company marks 25 years in the country. Store openings for the iconic brand world over have witnessed fans queuing up to become the first customer, and it remains to be seen how the people of Mumbai welcome the store on a working day.

The store is spread over a 20,000 square feet area. The Mumbai store opening will be followed with the launch of a similar facility in New Delhi's Saket on April 20. According to reports, Cook will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: Apple Delhi retail store set to open on April 20: All you need to know

On Monday evening, Cook tweeted a picture of himself with Apple employees at the store, saying, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow".

The two-storey store, Nearly half of the staff at the store, including the leadership, are women, occupies prime real estate at the corner of a sprawling mall which also houses brands like Diesel, Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski.

The store has products, merchandise and services like repairing the gadgets available for customers, executives said, adding that the customers will be able to check out the products and can also educate themselves on how to use them optimally.

ALSO READ: Apple ramps up iPhone production in India to $7 billion in strategic shift from China

Latest Technology News