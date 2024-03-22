Apple rollouts iOS 17.4.1, iPad 17.4.1 for iPhone, iPad models: Here's what's new

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 17.4.1

Apple has rolled out a new software update for its iPhone and iPad models. The newly rolled-out iOS 17.4.1 brings some important bug fixes and security updates. Similarly, iPadOS 17.4.1 also contains some of these improvements. This update comes shortly after the company rolled out iOS 17.4 on March 5, which brought support for third-party app stores in the European Union (EU), transcripts for Apple Podcasts, and new emoji. Here are all the details you need to know about iOS 17.4.1.

Apple says, “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users”. However, the company is yet to reveal the details of security flaws that have been fixed with this update. Its support page says, “Details coming soon”. The same message is available on the iPadOS 17.4.1 information link.

The iOS 17.4.1 is available to download on iPhone XS and newer models, while the iPadOS 17.4.1 update can be installed on eligible iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models. In addition to this, those who are using the iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, and some older iPad models can download and install iOS 16.7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7.

To download and install the iOS 17.4.1 update on your iPhone, open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Install Now. The same process applies to iPadOS 17.4.1. Ensure that your devices are connected to a charger while installing these updates.

Apple rolled out the iOS 17.4 update earlier this month. The update brought several updates including third-party app stores in the EU to comply with EU’s Digital Markets Act. The update also allows users to set third-party browsers as the default browsers on iOS. However, these features are currently limited to the EU only.

