IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal at Universal Acceptance Day event

On the occasion of the Universal Acceptance (UA) Day event, the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday launched the BhashaNet portal. The portal is aimed at advancing the vision of digital inclusion. The event was held with the active support of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN).

During the event, S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, highlighted that Universal Acceptance is a necessity for a truly inclusive Internet to allow non-English speakers to access the Internet. He further emphasized on India's potential to lead in standards for universal acceptance conformance.

BhashaNet aims to create a multilingual internet where local language website names and email IDs work seamlessly everywhere. UA Day is an opportunity to raise awareness and promote the adoption of Universal Acceptance with local, regional, and global communities and organizations.

The theme of the event was "BhashaNet: Impetus Towards Universal Acceptance", which reflected NIXI's commitment to enabling full digital participation, regardless of language or script.

The event featured engaging panel discussions and workshops, with representatives from Bhashini, ONDC, NIC, C-DAC Microsoft, UASG of ICANN, Data Xgen, Infibeam, ZOHO, and FICCI sharing insights and best practices for achieving universal acceptance readiness. These sessions aimed to empower participants and the community at large in their efforts to make applications and systems universal acceptance compliant.

Set up on June 19, 2003, the NIXI is tasked to increase Internet penetration and adoption in the country by facilitating various infrastructure aspects to enable the Internet ecosystem to be managed and used by the masses.

It offers IXPs towards building Internet Exchange Points, the .IN Registry towards building the .in domain digital identity, IRINN towards IPv4 and IPv6 addresses adoption, and Data Centre services under NIXI-CSC towards data storage services.

Inputs from IANS