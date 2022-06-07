Apple MacBook Air and Pro powered by the new M2 chip revealed at WWDC 2022, all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE MacBook Air

Apple showcased its latest MacBook Air at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. In the online event, the tech giant Apple introduced the all-new and completely redesigned MacBook Air along with the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. Both the MacBooks will be powered by the new M2 chip.

The new MacBook will feature an even thinner and lighter design this time, making it perfect to carry anywhere. The upgraded performance with the M2 chip is the major highlight of the new MacBook Air along with a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and thinner bezels, giving more screen space to the users. On the camera front, Apple has enhanced the camera of their MacBook and it will be capable to deliver HD quality FaceTime with 1080p along with a four-speaker sound system placed on the upper side of the keyboard panel.

Image Source : APPLE MacBook Air

The new MacBook Air will be available in four colour variants- silver, space grey, midnight, and starlight.

At the live event, Greg Joswiak, VP of Worldwide Marketing at Apple said. "We are so excited to bring our new M2 chip to the world's two most popular laptops -- the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro."

Also, the MacBook Pro will also be powered by an M2 chipset and will feature a 13-inch display. MacBook Pro is claimed to be the world’s second best-selling laptop which delivers incredible performance, along with up to 24GB of unified memory, up to 20 hours of battery life, and ProRes acceleration within a compact design.

Image Source : APPLE MacBook Pro 13"

The M2 chip is the second generation of Apple's M-series chipset and is an extension of the remarkable M1 chip. Indeed, this chip can do much more than the earlier with smarter performance, faster processing speed along with a lot of new features in the MacBooks.

The MacBook Air powered by M2 will be available at a starting price of around Rs 119,900 and Rs 109,900 for education. On the other hand, the 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M2 chip will be available at a starting price of around Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education.