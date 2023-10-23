Quick response from iPhone's crash detection prevents tragedy for BMW couple

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone Crash Detection System

Apple's innovative Crash Detection feature, introduced alongside the iPhone 14, recently played a pivotal role in aiding a couple involved in a car accident while driving a BMW, as reported by various media outlets.

The accident transpired when a BMW E90 driver unexpectedly pulled in front of a BMW E92 after a curve in the road, resulting in substantial damage to both vehicles, according to accounts from 9to5Mac.

Remarkably, the couple managed to escape the collision with only minor injuries, and this fortunate outcome can be attributed to the swift response of Apple's Crash Detection system.

One of the passengers shared their experience on Reddit, stating, "Got into my first car crash as a passenger, and medics were surprised we walked away with only a few fractures. Thank you to the Apple SOS feature for calling 911 as I was in a state where I couldn't, and notifying my emergency contacts of the situation."

Apple's Crash Detection feature is compatible with the iPhone 14 and subsequent models, as well as the Apple Watch Series 8 and newer, the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the Apple Watch Ultra or later.

This isn't the first instance where the Crash Detection technology has proven its worth. In August, the feature came to the aid of a severely injured driver after an accident by swiftly alerting first responders to the situation. The incident occurred on August 5 in the Grey Highlands, along Road 130 southwest of Highway 10 in Ontario, the US. Hannah Ralph, the driver, was seriously injured, and her iPhone, equipped with the Crash Detection feature, took the initiative to contact both emergency responders and her designated emergency contacts, which included her friend Grace Workman-Porecki, as detailed by AppleInsider.

Apple's Crash Detection system is an innovative safety tool designed to offer users an added layer of protection during unforeseen emergencies, particularly vehicular accidents. It leverages the advanced capabilities of Apple devices to quickly alert emergency services and the user's predetermined contacts in the event of a crash, thus expediting critical assistance and support. It's a powerful feature that has demonstrated its potential to mitigate the impact of accidents and safeguard lives in real-world scenarios.

