Apple iPhone 15 Pro: How to avail more than Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 15 Pro: How to avail of more than Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart?

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, which was launched last year (2023) is one of the best-selling iPhones from the tech giant. However many fans could not buy the device due to the high price of the device, but not anymore, as the company is selling the device on Flipkart at a lower price point (by the time of writing).

It was witnessed that the platform is offering a flat discount of Rs 7,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and customers could avail an additional Rs 3,000 on a bank card, which sums up the total discount value of Rs 9,901. Here we bring to you every detail you must know about the iPhone 15 series and the available deals.

Discounted prices and other offers

iPhone 15 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 for the base variant with 128GB storage. The device is at a discounted price of Rs 1,27,900 (by the time of writing, in Flipkart).

And the e-commerce website (Flipkart) is offering a flat discount of Rs 7,000. Additionally, Rs 3,000 off is being offered to the customers making purchases from the HDFC bank credit cards and EMI transactions, which reduces the price tag of Rs 1,24,900

So far, there has been no information related to the expiry time for the iPhone 15 Pro deal.

Also, Flipkart is also running a Month-End Mobiles Fest which is set to last till March 31 and chances are, that the iPhone 15 Pro discount might expire after the sales date ends.

iPhone 15: Standard model price and discount

Those who are willing to get their iPhone but are unable to buy can shop from the sale, and get their hands on the standard model of iPhone 15.

On Flipkart, the blue colour model has been listed at the lowest price on the platform and all the colour variants at different price points. It has been stated that the blue version is priced at Rs 65,999 and those who are willing to buy the black or green colour variant will have to spend Rs 66,999.

The pink colour variant is priced at Rs 67,999. There has been no further bank offer available on the blue model, and the black model is listed with a flat discount of Rs 1,250 off (when purchased from the ICICI Bank debit card EMI transactions). Also, the green version is available at a sale with Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards.

ALSO READ: Honor Pad 9 available at Rs 22,999: Price, features and more