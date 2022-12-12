Tuesday, December 13, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China

Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China

Apple has reported that iPhone 14 Pro models have been supplied and had improved and the lead time for getting them into customers' hands had lessened. On the other hand, last month, another report mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments would drop by 20 million in the fourth quarter (Q4).

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: December 13, 2022 6:15 IST
iPhone 14 pro
Image Source : APPLE iPhone 14 pro

Tech giant Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models' lead times for deliveries have marginally decreased in China as the process of slowly restoring normal supply levels continues.

Delays, which included Covid lockdowns and staff uprisings, at the Zhengzhou Foxconn facility, the largest manufacturer of the iPhone 14 Pro models, have negatively impacted Apple's supply of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones, reports AppleInsider.

According to JP Morgan's analysis, there are additional indications that things are improving, but they are still merely baby improvements.

Analysts believe that a reduction in lead times in China is responsible for the incremental improvement in supply for the Pro models.

Earlier this month, it was reported that iPhone 14 Pro models supply had improved and the lead time for getting them into customers' hands had lessened.

Related Stories
Apple iOS 16.2 brings new integration to Weather app

Apple iOS 16.2 brings new integration to Weather app

Is Apple working on a foldable iPhone?

Is Apple working on a foldable iPhone?

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Elon Musk claims Apple threatening to remove Twitter app, says will make phones too if it happens

Twitter vs Apple issue resolved, tweets Elon Musk as he meets Tim Cook at iPhone headquarters

Twitter vs Apple issue resolved, tweets Elon Musk as he meets Tim Cook at iPhone headquarters

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

WhatsApp to rollout picture-in-picture mode on Apple devices: Know more

WhatsApp to rollout picture-in-picture mode on Apple devices: Know more

Apple adds 700 new price points for developers in App Store

Apple adds 700 new price points for developers in App Store

How to make a sticker from your photos on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

How to make a sticker from your photos on iPhone: A step-by-step guide

On the other hand, last month, another report mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments would drop by 20 million in the fourth quarter (Q4).

Meanwhile, workers at Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn's largest factory in China clashed with the security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Latest News