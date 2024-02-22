Apple introduces Apple Sports app for real-time scores, stats, more: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE SPORTS Apple Sports

Apple has announced the launch of a new app for iPhone users. The newly introduced Apple Sports app aims to offer sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more about their favourite leagues and teams.

Apple Sports app users can currently get information from selected leagues including MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, Premier League, and Serie A. The company further plans to add additional leagues including MLB, NFL, NCAAF, NWSL, and WNBA over time.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services said, “We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats”.

“Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favorite teams and leagues,” he adds.

The app enables users to customise their scoreboards to follow their favourite teams, leagues, and tournaments. They can easily switch between various sections, including play-by-play information, team stats, and lineup details.

Apple Sports app is currently available to download in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada, with support for English, as well as French and Spanish where available. The app is free to download and is available for all iPhone models running iOS 17.2 or later.

