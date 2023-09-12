Apple Event 2023: Tim Cook expresses excitement on X

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Tim Cook in India

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, is gearing up for the highly anticipated Apple Event of 2023, set to be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Cook hinted at the event with a tweet that said, "It's almost Time! See ya soon! #AppleEvent." The event, dubbed 'Wonderlust,' is poised to reveal the latest iPhone 15 series, the debut of iOS 17, the introduction of new Apple Watch models, and a range of surprise announcements.

Cook has been tipping about the upcoming iPhone on X with his posts. Last month (on August 19), he posted two photos on the short format blogging platfrom with the caption- "Lens, light, and limitless creativity — celebrating the vision of photographers and the power of iPhone on this World Photography Day! #ShotOniPhone by Altamash Javed (IG: aljvd) and Nicole Shabada (IG: nicolebreanne)"

With his posts, we can well guess the upgraded camera muscles of the new iPhone 15 which will be launched by the CEO tonight at 10:30 PM IST.

Also, this is a must to mention that Elon Musk, the head of X (formerly known as Twitter) has added a unique animation on the heart shaped 'like' button on the platform to express and support Apple's mega event named 'Wonderlust'.India TV will keep you posted about the event and all the new launches taking place tonight.

