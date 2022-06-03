Apple App Store saved users from dangerous fraudulent transactions worth $1.5 billion, know what happened

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Apple App Store

Apple had announced in 2020 that it has been protecting the customers from more than $1.5 billion USD fraudulent transactions on the App Store. Apple has stated that they have been managing to keep almost a million new apps off the store which could be problematic for the users in 2020. And in 2021, these apps have gone up and numbers have just gone up.

In an annual update to the analysis which Apple shared last year, the company has further announced that $1.5 billion-worth fraudulent transactions have been stopped on the App Store. Also, more than 1.6 million risky apps and updates have been stopped on the platform.

This is a must to mention that in 2021, the Apple App Store did teh app review where it helped around 107,000 new developers to get their apps into the store. Furthermore, over 835,000 problematic apps and 805,000 app updates were removed or rejected for a range of reasons.

Apple also stated the issue of wrong ratings and reviews on various apps available on the App Store. This might affect the decision of the user to buy or download the app which is untrustworthy, but have claimed to have processed more than 1 billion ratings and reviews through 2021.

Apple has systematically detected these apps, and have blocked more than 94 million reviews and more than 170 million ratings from publication which failed to meet moderation standards. Also, about 610,000 reviews were also removed based on customer concern submissions and additional human evaluation.

Apple said that over 802,000 developer accounts have been terminated in 2021for being used for “fraudulent purposes in a deceitful or especially egregious fashion”, and about “153,000 developer enrollments were rejected over fraud concerns, preventing these bad actors from submitting an app to the store”.

(Inputs from Verge)