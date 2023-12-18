Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon's Year-End smartphone extravaganza: Here are 12 exclusive deals you must not miss

As the year comes to an end, Amazon India is offering several deals on a wide range of smartphones from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more. Customers could easily take advantage of special promotions, including exchange offers, and no-cost EMI. So anyone who is planning for a great Christmas gift or willing to upgrade to a new smartphone here are a few offers you must explore.

Samsung Galaxy M13 at Rs 8,199

The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with 12GB RAM, backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, and it is powered by Exynos 850 processor and auto data switching.

Realme narzo N55 at Rs 9,999

Realme narzo N55 is backed by a 5000mAh battery, features a 64MP AI main shooter, and has a 6.72-inch display, with a premium ultra-slim design.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G at Rs 11,990

The device supports a full HD+ display, a 50 MP triple camera setup, and is backed by 25W fast charging.

Redmi 12 5G at Rs 13,499

With 5G connectivity at an affordable price, the new Redmi 12 5G is the latest budget device which comes with decent camera and budget offerings

Realme Narzo 60X 5G at Rs 14,499

This 5G device comes with a 50 MP primary shooter and long battery life.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G at Rs 16,499

The Galaxy M34 5G comes with a triple camera setup, backed by a 6,000 mAh battery, and features a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at Rs 19,999

Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a 6.72-inch display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, comes with a 108 MP main shooter, and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G at Rs 24,999

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G boasting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and other variants is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200. The handset features a liquid cooling system and it is backed by a 66W FlashCharge.

Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G at Rs 24,999

The device comes with Dual View Video capabilities, a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP Ultrawide camera, and a 6.7-inch display along with a very long battery life.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G at Rs 35,999

Designed for gamers, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, UFS 3.1 Storage, has LPDDR5 RAM, features an independent gaming chip, and on the battery front, it has a 120W FlashCharge.

OnePlus 11R 5G at Rs 39,999

The new handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and has a superfluid AMOLED display and a 50 MP rear shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 52,999

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and an A15 Bionic chip.

