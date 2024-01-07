Amazon Prime Gaming: Here are free games for January 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME GAMING Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming has revealed its January 2024 offerings, featuring four new games for subscribers to enjoy. Included in an Amazon Prime subscription, Prime Gaming continues its tradition of providing monthly games and additional perks for subscribers.

January 2024 Line-up

The lineup for January 2024 showcases a diverse array of emotional indie adventures and reimagined classics, with one game available for claim each Thursday. The month kicks off with the BAFTA award-winning title, "Endling - Extinction is Forever."

Free Games for January 2024

Endling - Extinction is Forever (Launched: January 4)

The BAFTA 2023 award-winning Indie adventure focuses on the last mother fox in a world which is grappling with environmental issues. Players have been navigating the challenges of keeping the mother fox, her cubs, and the species which are alive.

Apico (Launch: January 11)

‘Apico’ offers a beekeeping simulation, enabling the players to explore the world of apiculture, from breeding bees to crafting habitats. This pixel art game can be enjoyed solo or in online co-op with up to four friends.

Atari Mania (Launch: January 18)

Released on January 18, "Atari Mania" is an action-adventure game with a nostalgic nod to classic Atari titles. Players embark on a journey to protect the past of video game history, exploring the world of Atari games and characters, complete with mini-games and boss battles.

Yars: Recharged (launch: January 25)

The month concludes with "Yars: Recharged," a revival of the 1982 classic. With 30 waves of arcade mode and additional missions, the game offers a blend of classic arcade aesthetics and modern graphics, playable solo or in local co-op.

Prime Gaming Perks

Prime Gaming subscribers will get the chance to regularly get updated in-game perks and items, along with the enhanced gaming experience throughout January.

