Amazon introduces AI-powered image generation for advertisers

Amazon is rolling out AI-powered image generation capabilities to enhance the advertising experience for its customers and reduce friction for advertisers. This initiative aims to help advertisers create more engaging and effective product listings while simplifying the shopping process for consumers.

Streamlining advertising with AI

Colleen Aubrey who is the senior vice president of Amazon Ads Products and Technology, emphasized Amazon Ads' commitment to making advertising smoother for its partners and customers. To achieve this, Amazon Ads has introduced image generation as a generative AI solution designed to empower brands to produce compelling lifestyle imagery, ultimately enhancing the performance of their ads.

Accessible to advertisers of all sizes

Amazon Ads is making this solution accessible to advertisers of all sizes. The image generation feature is user-friendly and doesn't require technical expertise. Advertisers can easily use this tool in the Amazon Ad Console. By selecting their product and clicking "Generate," generative AI quickly generates a set of lifestyle and brand-themed images based on the product details. Advertisers can further refine these images by providing short text prompts. They can also create multiple versions for testing and optimization purposes.

Addressing advertiser challenges

A survey conducted by Amazon in March 2023 revealed that a significant portion of advertisers struggled with building successful campaigns. Specifically, nearly 75% of respondents cited challenges related to creating ad creatives and selecting the right creative format as their primary obstacles. Amazon's AI-powered image generation aims to address these challenges by providing advertisers with a seamless and efficient solution.

Beta launch and expansion

Amazon Ads has launched image generation in beta, initially rolling it out to select advertisers. The company plans to expand its availability gradually, making it accessible to a broader range of advertisers. This innovative tool represents Amazon's commitment to improving the advertising experience for both advertisers and customers.

In summary, Amazon's introduction of AI-powered image generation is set to empower advertisers to create more effective product listings and enhance the overall advertising experience on the platform. This feature, designed to address common challenges in ad creative, offers a user-friendly solution that enables advertisers to produce compelling imagery and optimize their ad performance.

