Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals Revealed- Everything you need to know

The Great Indian Festival (GIF) is set to start tomorrow and Amazon is decked up to bring a host of deals and offers on products from lakhs of sellers, Small-Medium Businesses (SMBs), and other popular brands. Customers can avail of exciting deals on the widest selection of products from top brands across categories including smartphones, appliances, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, groceries, Amazon Devices, home & kitchen, and more.

Customers will further have the opportunity to shop from a range of products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories and great offers extended by lakhs of small businesses.

Customers shopping during the Great Indian Festival can avail of offers from leading partner banks such as SBI Bank which is offering a 10% Instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards. Furthermore, SBI is providing EMI Transactions, no-cost EMI on Debit and Credit cards, along with exciting offers from other leading credit or debit cards, and more.

Shop from 11 lakh sellers and 2 lakh local stores

The Great Indian Festival (GIF) has more than 11 lakh sellers, offering crores of products to customers on Amazon India, including unique products from Indian SMBs and local stores.

Wide range of Brands

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, boAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.

Amazon LIVE

Customers can directly interact with experts on Amazon India who will showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real time, and offer limited-duration deals. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make informed purchase decisions. We also have livestreams where customers can avail of LIVE-only discounts.

Buy more, Earn more

Customers can earn virtual ‘Diamonds’ by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay, and redeeming them for the cashbacks.

Win More, Shop More with Amazon Pay

Customers will get a chance to win up to Rs 7,500 in rewards during the Great Indian Festival. All they need to do is to shop on Amazon.in or pay bills, recharge their phone, and add or send money using Amazon Pay to unlock a variety of festive deals which can be redeemed on shopping during the Great Indian Festival.

Moreover, a customer who is making his/her first Amazon Pay transaction on bill payments, recharge, and more will get Rs 50 back. Additionally, to make festival shopping easy and more rewarding, customers who apply for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy rewards up to Rs 2,500 as a welcome offer, and those who activate Amazon Pay Later can get flat Rs 150 back along with instant credit up to Rs 60,000. Those who sign up for Amazon Pay UPI can get 10% back up to Rs 50, while those who are in the gifting mode can enjoy up to 10% back on purchasing Amazon Pay Gift Cards.

Bulk Discounts and Great Deals with GST Invoice for Business Buyers on Amazon Business

This festive season, Amazon Business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoices and 40% more with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories like laptops, desktops and monitors, TV, appliances, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands including ABC. In addition to existing Amazon.in offers like deals, bank offers, and coupons business customers will get to save an additional 10% through business exclusive deals on over 8000 products. Register for Amazon Business for free to avail the offers!

Shop in your preferred language

Customers can shop in 8 languages of their choices (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi)

