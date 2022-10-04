Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best tech buys with huge discounts for gadget lovers

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 brings to you some really great deals and offers when it comes to tech products from various brands. Brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, boAt and much more are being offered at relatively bigger discounts and customers could get additional offers on their SBI Credit and Debit Cards along with EMI offers.

We bring to you a set of products from Amazon which are selling at great deals during the Amazon festive sale:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: Unleash the intensity with Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming3 Intel Core i5 11th Gen. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics, 8GB RAM DDR4-3200 memory, Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity, 2x2W HD Stereo Speakers. It also comes with support from Lenovo services to protect your product. You can buy the laptop at a discounted price of Rs 49,990.

HP 15s Laptop, 11th Gen Intel Core i3: Get more from your new laptop as it comes with a 15.6-inch diagonal display, FHD, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits brightness, Operating System & Preinstalled Windows 11 Home 64 Plus Single Language software, Alexa Built-in, Intel UHD Graphics and Dual Speakers. The laptop is available for Rs 40,990.

Dell New G15 5511 Gaming Laptop: The Dell New G15 5511 Gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, 20Hz 250 nits WVA Anti-Glare, 11th Generation Processor, Intel Core i5-11260H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics, Windows 11. The gaming laptop is available at Rs 64,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad D330: Laptop meets tablet—the rest is your story as the IdeaPad D330 combines a detachable 2-in-1 device- a laptop performance with tablet freedom. Feature-rich yet small and seamless processing on the go and packed with ports, it has two cameras and an all-day battery. The 2-in-1 device is available at Rs 17,990.

Fire-Boltt Beam Calling: Fire-Boltt is claimed to be India’s No.1 wearable watch brand in Q1 2022 comes with a 1.72-inch display, with 320x380 pixels high resolution, Lightweight, Bluetooth calling, and slim in built, 60 sports mode, IP68 Water Resistant, SPo2 Monitoring and more. The smartwatch is available for Rs 2,299.

Boat Xtend Talk: The smartwatch comes with a premium built-in speaker and microphone. It features a 1.69-inch HD display, 60+ Sports modes and auto workout detection, Alexa talks back feature and health tracking feature. The smartwatch is available at Rs 3,499.

Zebronics 180CH: Zebronics smartwatch comes with a ‎3.55 centimetres display, IP68 waterproof, customizable watch faces, call, SMS and third-party app message notification, wrist sense and 12 sports mode. The smartwatch is available at Rs 999.

boAt Airdopes 181: Get ready to be heard absolutely clear across voice calls without those usual interruptions, with the ENx Tech-enabled Airdopes 181, which cancels out unwanted background noises during calls. Enjoy a lag-less entertainment experience with BEAST Mode for low latency so that your gaming sessions always stay smooth. The IWP tech makes it easier to power on the TWS earbuds which occur as soon as you open the case lid when the earbuds are being kept inside. The earbuds are available for Rs 1,298.

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+: Leave all charging worries at bay as the Rockerz 255 Pro+ comes with a humongous battery backup of up to 40 hours. The unbeatable boAt signature sound shines through no matter what are you playing courtesy of its 10mm drivers. Its multi-function Integrated controls lend an intuitive listening experience with volume increase and decrease and stop and play buttons. You can get this for INR. 999.

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus Tab: It comes with Snapdragon SDM 6803 processor along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM which is expandable up to 1 TB. It has a dual-tone metal body with 7.45 mm thin which comes with Android 12 OS. It has Quad speakers optimized with Dolby Atmos with Google Kids Space with Parental Control. The tab is available at Rs 19,999.

DIGITEK (DRL 12C) Professional (12-inch) LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand - Digitek's 12-inch ring light adopted the newest technology to emit more soft light with 3 colour lighting modes: white, warm yellow and warm white. The LED ring light is made of special energy-saving LED beads, constant current drive and low power loss, low heat output, safety and environmental protection, lightweight and portable. The ring light is available at Rs. 1,399.

HP Ink Tank 315 Color Printer: A mess-free, simple ink management with transparent ink tanks to let you see how much ink you have left. Get convenient, spill-free refills, with resealable bottles HP unique ink tank system. Now you can print, scan, and copy from anywhere using the HP Smart app on your smartphone. The printer is priced at Rs 10,598.

Zinq UPS for Router: It comes with a smart battery management system that automatically charges the UPS battery when the power is switched on and during power cuts spontaneously switches to battery mode. It is DIY-friendly as it can be installed within 30 seconds. The UPS provides 4 hours of seamless power backup for your WiFi or ADSL router. The router is available for Rs 899.

Lenovo 400 Wireless Mouse: The mouse has been ergonomically sculpted to keep you comfortable while doing your work for long stretches, claims Lenovo. The 400 Wireless Mouse meets rigorous test standards and is a sure bet, with a battery life of up to 12 months and left/right buttons that last up to 8 million clicks. You can get this for Rs 398.

About Bonus Diamonds Reward

As a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, the aggregator has introduced the Diamonds festive rewards program. While “Bonus Diamonds” have been credited to customers basis their past shopping on Amazon.in, they can continue to earn “Diamonds” by shopping, watching free entertaining videos on miniTV, playing Games on FunZone & using Amazon Pay. Prime customers can earn twice the Diamonds compared to non-Prime customers for every purchase.

During the Kickstarter Deals phase, Prime customers also earn additional 500 Diamonds on eligible orders. These “Diamonds” can be redeemed for exciting cashbacks on shopping during the Great Indian Festival 2022, or to unlock games with a chance to win exciting sweepstakes. There are also several Amazon Pay partner offers that can be redeemed with Diamonds. Customers can visit the "Diamonds page" on Amazon.in Mobile-App to check their Diamonds balance, learn how to earn more Diamonds, and be sale ready to redeem their Diamonds on exciting offers!”

Amazon LIVE: In this GIF, customers can directly interact with experts who will showcase products, unveil top deals, answer customer questions in real time, and offer limited-duration deals. We are looking to work with more than 150 influencers to generate 600 live streams to help customers make informed purchase decisions. We also have livestreams where customers can avail of LIVE-only discounts.

