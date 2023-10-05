Amazon decides to discontinue live audio service 'Amp'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Amazon ceases Amp- its live audio services

Amazon is discontinuing its live audio service, Amp, which allowed users to host their own live programs where callers could join and request to speak, as reported by CNBC. An Amazon spokesperson stated, "We've made the difficult decision to close Amp. We learned a lot about how live music communities interact in the process, which we are bringing to bear as we build new fan experiences at scale in Amazon Music."

Amp was launched in March 2022 amidst the buzz surrounding the audio-only social app Clubhouse and the introduction of live audio features by companies like Meta, Spotify, and X (formerly Twitter). Amazon had enlisted prominent artists such as Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, and Pusha T to host their own Amp shows.

The decision to discontinue the service coincides with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's comprehensive review of the company's expenses in response to slowing sales and an economic downturn. In April, Amazon also shut down its UK-based online bookstore, Book Depository, which it had acquired in 2011.

According to 'The Guardian,' this move follows Amazon's announcement of the elimination of several positions within its Devices and Books businesses. Book Depository, founded by former Amazon employees Stuart Felton and Andrew Crawford in 2004, operated with a mantra of selling 'less of more' rather than 'more of less.'

The decision to shut down Amp may reflect a shift in Amazon's strategy for its audio and entertainment offerings, as it continues to compete in the rapidly evolving space of live audio content and social interaction.

