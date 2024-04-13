After WhatsApp, Meta now testing its AI-powered chatbot in Instagram: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram

Meta is testing a new generative AI-based feature on its social media platform, Instagram. The newly rolled-out feature is Meta AI, which is the company's general-purpose, AI-powered chatbot. Similar to Bing Chat, it can answer questions, write poetry, and generate images with a simple text prompt. Meta unveiled Meta AI in September 2023 and has since added the chatbot to various products, including Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

An Engadget report citing a Meta spokesperson said that the company’s AI-powered experiences are under development in various phases, and the company is testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity.

The report also suggests that the placement of the feature on the app differs for some users. Some found it in Instagram’s search bar while others found it in Instagram’s Direct Messaging inbox.

The Meta AI works in a similar fashion to Instagram DM. Starting a conversion with Meta AI is similar to messaging a friend. Users can ask the chatbot to give them the meaning of words, and local news, and generate images of dogs on skateboards. It can also recommend Reels with cars in them.

However, the bot is not exclusive to Instagram. All the features, which are currently available in Meta AI in WhatsApp or Facebook are also available on Instagram. So, the bot can recommend Reels with cars even on WhatsApp.

Meta AI also shows suggested prompts under the hamburger menu within the bot. The suggested action includes tips for dealing with credit card debit, having a debate about cardio versus weights, or suggesting hacks to travel with points.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced the Meta AI chatbot into the instant messaging platform. The Meta AI icon is now visible to some users in the main chat list in India. The chatbot is powered by the Large Language Model Meta AI (Llama) and allows WhatsApp users to have conversations on any topic.

