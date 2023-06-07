Follow us on Image Source : META After Twitter, Meta Verified arrives in India: Price, eligibility and all details

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has introduced its verified subscription bundle, Meta Verified, to users in India. This offering includes a verified badge that authenticates user accounts through government ID verification, proactive account protection, and access to account support.

Indian users can purchase Meta Verified through a monthly subscription on Instagram or Facebook for Rs 699, available on both iOS and Android platforms. In the near future, Meta plans to introduce a web purchase option at a lower price of Rs 599 per month. According to the company, accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified will retain their verified badges.

By subscribing to Meta Verified in India, users will receive a verified badge that confirms the authenticity of their account and the fact that it has been authenticated using a government ID. Additionally, subscribers will benefit from proactive account monitoring, which provides enhanced protection against impersonation and helps safeguard individuals with growing online audiences.

To be eligible for Meta Verified, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, including having a prior posting history. Applicants must also be at least 18 years old and are required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for.

The company mentioned that the subscription service will also offer support for resolving common account issues. Initially, support will be available in English, but the company has plans to expand language support to include Hindi in the coming months.

Proactive monitoring for account impersonation is included in Meta Verified subscriptions. However, it is important to note that businesses are currently not eligible to apply for Meta Verified.

The company's goal with Meta Verified is to build a valuable subscription offering for creators, businesses, and the wider community. The introduction of this service marks an evolution in the meaning of verified accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

