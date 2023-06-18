Abuse of spam feature would result in suspension of the reporting account: Musk

Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Elon Musk warned that the promotion of scams disguised as "funny/helpful bots" will result in suspension, regardless of any monetary compensation. Musk emphasized the need to take strict action against such deceptive practices.

IANS Reported By: IANS San Fransisco Published on: June 18, 2023 11:04 IST
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that the promotion of scams as "funny/helpful bot" will lead to suspension. Musk tweeted: "Promotion of scams under the guise of being a funny/helpful bot will result in suspension. Doesn't matter how much you pay us."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user asked, "Can you do this to all of the scam token shillers," another said, "I will celebrate when I see this take place. About dam time for some clean up."

Meanwhile, Twitter-owner said that abuse of the spam feature would result in the suspension of the reporting account.

When a Twitter user posted, "Twitter feature request/test: one-click, super fast, 'spam' reporting. Why: reporting feature is currently 5-10 steps...which is important for harassment, I get it, but for spam its binary."

To this, another user commented, "Would be the most abused feature ever released."

"Abuse of the spam feature would result in the reporting account being suspended," Musk replied.

