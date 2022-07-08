6 things to consider before buying an automatic washing machine

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Washing Machine

With monsoons already underway in most parts of the country, having the right automatic washing machine can make your life a lot easier. You won’t have to fret about drying your clothes in the gloomy wet weather anymore. But, how do you decide if it is the right automatic washing machine for you!

A fully automatic washing machine ensures that the whole process of washing is mostly automatic and very minimal human intervention is required. It has one tub for both washing and drying. There is no need to pour water to wash or rinse or transfer clothes from the wash tub to the dry tub. This simplifies the task at hand to a great extent.

An automatic washing machine comes with a lot of functions such as quick wash, wash programs, protective rat mesh, child lock, hot wash/ temperature control, digital display etc., and it can be very confusing as to which ones are more important or critical.

Here are a few things to keep in mind while choosing an automatic washing machine for your home.

Capacity

This completely depends on the size of your family. If you are a 1-2 members family, 5 to 6kg is sufficient for you. However, if it's more than that, you should look for a washing machine between 6-8kgs. You also need to consider the space available in your home and the size of your door too while deciding on your options. Ensure that you carefully read the complete dimension of the washing machine before buying and make sure the space is comfortable.

Furthermore, the load capacity should be such that all of the laundries can be washed in a single wash cycle without having to repeat the process.

Top load or Front load

When it comes to loading, you have two options: front-load washing machines or top-loading washing machines. Each of these has advantages and disadvantages. The best washing machine for you is determined by your washing habits and preferences.

Top-loading washers are typically more convenient because you do not have to make any extra effort of bending for loading or unloading your clothes, making them an ideal choice for older buyers or those with joint issues, i.e. it is ergonomically friendly.

It also offers other benefits like the ability to add clothes in mid-cycle or just after the start, as its door doesn’t lock. It also evenly distributes the detergent and clothes softener in comparison to a front-loading washer.

Material of the tub

The material of the tub can vary from stainless steel, porcelain-enamel, or plastic. While plastic tubs are long-lasting, enamel one's chip and rust fast. Here, stainless steel is the more durable as it can withstand high spin speed, and are considerably more long-lasting.

Wash Programs

You will need to wash clothes made of different materials. Some washing machines come with programs such as water level alternatives, gentle wash for delicate clothes etc., and give you an option to customize your wash.

Hence, it is imperative to consider a washing machine with different wash programmes. This is one of the most important features to keep in mind while choosing a washing machine.

Spin settings

The spin cycle in a washing machine is used to dry the clothes after washing. Therefore, this is responsible for the amount of time it will take to dry your clothes. It is measured in RPM(Revolution Per Minute).

When compared to machines with lower revolutions per minute, machines with higher revolutions per minute have better drying capacity and require less drying time. The spin cycle for delicate clothes is 300-500RPM, while it is 1000RPM for thicker clothes like types of denim.

Inverter technology

This refers to a technology that helps save electricity and reduce the power consumption of your washing machine.

The motor in conventional washing machines, which are designed for a fixed load and operate most efficiently when loaded to the maximum, runs at a constant speed regardless of the load inside the machine.

As a result, even when the load is very low, the machines consume the same amount of electricity.

All these factors, along with your budget, will help you choose the right automatic washing machine for your home.