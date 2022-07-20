5 must-have gadgets and appliances for every women

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Working women

We all are being driven by gadgets and appliances, which help us do so many things. Women have learned to manage things smartly with choices of gadgets and appliances used to revolve around the colour pink. Be it laptops, headphones, or any device; companies used to release another variant in pink colour to appeal to the female consumer. However, that trend is passé, and companies are paying increased attention to what the female consumer wants. As a result, many products have been launched to cater to the needs of females.

These are the top 5 must-have gadgets for women:

Philips Cordless Epilator

The Philips Cordless Epilator is an essential product for women on the move. It does not only provide gentle epilation for up to four weeks, but it is also one of the most convenient and easy-to-use products in its segment. As you can use the cordless epilator for both wet and dry modes, it is easy to target and remove even the trickiest hair with this product. It is ideal for use in situations when you have to go out for an urgent meeting or have a lovely evening planned ahead of you on short notice.

Vega U-Style 1600 W Foldable Hair Dryer Hair Dryer

Daily drying and styling are a part of many women's schedules. Vega U-Style 1600 W Foldable Hair Dryer is a reliable product that can help you with quick hair styling. It comes with two heat and three-speed settings. The foldable handle allows you to carry the dryer anywhere at your convenience. It also has a cool shot button that can set the hairstyle right and keep it in place. Powered with a 1600W motor, women find this hair dryer an ideal choice for quick and easy styling on the go.

Gizmore Slate

Gizmore has recently launched a women-specific smart watch – Gizmore Slate which has been designed specifically for women who are majorly on the move. The Slate has been built with standard features like blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, etc., the smartwatch also comes with unique features like menstrual cycle tracker, hydration alert, and meditative breathing. The fashion-forward smartwatch from Gizmore maintains the right balance between technology, sportiness and trendiness. Gizmore has an exclusive partnership with Snapdeal for Slate.

Elista Dishwasher EDC12SS

Another product that is a must-have for the modern women of today is the Elista Dishwasher EDC12SS. This product has been built keeping in mind the grease and stains from Indian cooking. The product comes in silver colour and is an ideal choice for the modern female consumer. The stainless steel body, LED-type display, and free-standing structure make it a must-have product for today's female consumers. There are six programs in the dishwasher that can be selected as per preference.

Mi 10000 mAh Power Bank

With all the consistent use of social media apps and camera on the phone, a power bank is required to keep the device charged. The Mi Power Bank is an ideal choice for the female consumer as it is reliable, high-quality and affordable. The 10,000 mAh power bank is enough to get started. If your mobile usage is very high, you can opt for the 20,000 mAh version. The Mi Power Banks come with innovative design, excellent quality and high output capacity, making them a must-have for you. As it comes with two-way fast charging capability, is lightweight and has 12-layer advanced chip protection, you should get one to ensure seamless communication.

These are some of the products that are ideal for modern women. They not only help you with your daily schedule, but they are also essential to building the right first impression. Take your pick and buy the ones you need now.