Education calls for support as 49% of teachers face AI's impact

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to permeate various sectors, a new report reveals that nearly half of teachers (49%) feel ill-prepared for the impact of AI and call for greater support to empower them in preparing students for an AI-enabled future.

This report, produced by Oxford University Press (OUP), underlines the need for government support to help schools harness AI's potential to revolutionize education. It also offers recommendations for school leaders and education business leaders to encourage the use of AI in schools and prioritize high-quality educational resources.

The report underscores that unless the education system adapts to the AI era, students may face inequalities in its implementation and risk not acquiring essential cognitive skills for the future, which would significantly affect learning outcomes.

Nigel Portwood, CEO of OUP, expressed, "Our research shows that teachers and students are optimistic about AI's role in education and recognize its potential for a positive impact on learning. However, there are numerous unanswered questions and potential risks associated with this advancing technology."

The global publisher warns that without due consideration of the risks and impacts of AI or clear guidance on its use, standards of teaching and learning could be affected during a necessary experimental phase.

The report is a compilation of existing research on the topic, supplemented with data from a survey involving OUP's global teacher network across various countries, including the UK, Hong Kong, Japan, Italy, Australia, and the UAE.

The findings indicate that 88% of teachers would benefit from having relevant AI insights and research gathered in one place. Furthermore, it reveals that 47% of UK teachers believe their students are already using AI in their schoolwork, a figure that rises to 54% globally. In contrast, only 35% of UK teachers and 38% worldwide are using machine learning-driven tools themselves.

The OUP emphasizes the need for governments worldwide to include education in discussions about AI's future and take measures to ensure that teachers and students can safely use it to enhance teaching and learning.

Portwood concludes, "As more people start to adopt, embrace, and experiment with AI, governments and education leaders need to take action—and quickly—to equip both pupils and teachers with the necessary skills so that they can thrive in an AI-enabled future."

In this rapidly evolving landscape, proactive steps in education will be essential to prepare current and future generations for an AI-driven world.

